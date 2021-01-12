Faceter Price Hits $0.0008 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Faceter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $368,119.96 and approximately $4,211.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

