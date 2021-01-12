Balancer (BAL) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $103.77 million and $138.32 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.94 or 0.00044536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

