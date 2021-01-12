Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 327,485 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 699,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,830. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

