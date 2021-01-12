Redmile Group, Llc Purchases 327,485 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 699,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,830. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.84.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
