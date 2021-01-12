Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,331,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,492,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 742,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,429. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

