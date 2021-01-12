Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 109,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

