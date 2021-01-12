Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,926,000.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 263,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,429. The stock has a market cap of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.