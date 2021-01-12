Parkgene (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $265,284.78

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded 67.9% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $265,284.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

