ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ViewRay traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.65. 2,046,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,438,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.