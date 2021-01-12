Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edap Tms traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 439,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 241,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

