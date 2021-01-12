Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guess’ traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 2,194,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,153,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 279.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

