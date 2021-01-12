LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMFA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,662,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,971,648. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

