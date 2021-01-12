Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 294,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,290. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
