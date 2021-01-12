Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 294,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,290. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

