GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Down 78.3% in December

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GVP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 390,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,399. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

