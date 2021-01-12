T2 Biosystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,360% compared to the average volume of 874 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

TTOO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,943,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

