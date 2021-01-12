Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 239,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,494. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.