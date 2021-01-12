Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 239,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,494. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $11.92.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
