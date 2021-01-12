GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

