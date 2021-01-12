Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 21,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,831. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.38, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLP shares. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

