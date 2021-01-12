CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 2,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

