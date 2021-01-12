Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,617. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

