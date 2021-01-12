Insider Buying: Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) (ASX:TKM) Insider Buys 158,000 Shares of Stock

Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 158,000 shares of Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,060.00 ($7,900.00).
Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 2,208,194 shares of Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,283.45 ($93,059.60).
- On Thursday, November 19th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 168,613 shares of Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,297.07 ($8,069.34).
Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) Company Profile
