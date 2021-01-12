Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller Sells 6,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Connolly Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00.

BNED stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 612,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,100. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

