Jill Buck Sells 27,894 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 1,416,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,406. The stock has a market cap of $668.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

