Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX) (ASX:SHV) Insider Buys A$53,980.00 in Stock

Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX) (ASX:SHV) insider Guy Kingwill bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,980.00 ($38,557.14).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.67.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Select Harvests Limited (SHV.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Select Harvests Limited engages in the processing, packaging, marketing, and distribution of edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards.

