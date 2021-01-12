Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV remained flat at $$71.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,475. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

