FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 1,130 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Energizer were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 570,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

