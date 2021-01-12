700 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.48. The stock had a trading volume of 705,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

