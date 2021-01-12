Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 91,346,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,998,055. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.