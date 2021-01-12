Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Medifast comprises about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,115. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $226.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

