Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 25,889,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.32 and a 200 day moving average of $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

