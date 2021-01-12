Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

