Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 3,979 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after acquiring an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $108.84. 5,773,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

