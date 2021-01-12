-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $890,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,004,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,592,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

