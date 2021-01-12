Valor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.68 million and $615,759.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.04465140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.