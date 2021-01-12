PlayFuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $2.56 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.04465140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

