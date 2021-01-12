Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $351,662.59 and $13,596.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.04465140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

