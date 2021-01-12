BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $558.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

