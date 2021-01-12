HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. 2,293,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,818. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

