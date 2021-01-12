Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4,826.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 909,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,385. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

