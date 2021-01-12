Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 471,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 20,143,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,588,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

