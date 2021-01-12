$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post $7.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 399,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 239.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

