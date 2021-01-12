Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $11,663,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,866,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

