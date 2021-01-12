Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $225.62. 1,344,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,526. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,894 shares of company stock valued at $124,478,344 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

