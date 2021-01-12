Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,155,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,844,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,035,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 115,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.46. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

