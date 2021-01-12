Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,441,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,193,732 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 9.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $169,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 2,037,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,662. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

