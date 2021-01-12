MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $712,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 108,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 174,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 15,732,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

