FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rowe increased their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

