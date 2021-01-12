Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 7th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. 575,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

