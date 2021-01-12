Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KLA by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in KLA by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $296.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

