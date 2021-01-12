Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.06. 1,096,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

