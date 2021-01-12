Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. 334,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,667. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

